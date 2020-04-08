Sudan: Human Rights Activist Detained by Militia Released

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces released human rights activist Abdelmalik Mousa in Khartoum. He had been detained in what looked like a criminal kidnapping on March 3.

Mousa was severely beaten and subjected to human dignity degrading treatment during his detention.

The Darfur Bar Association said in a statement yesterday that it would provide legal aid to Mousa and initiate all appropriate legal measures regarding the alleged violations of his constitutional and legal rights.

