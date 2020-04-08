Sudan: Student Killed in Darfur Armed Robbery

8 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Jeldo — Student Abdelmannan Abakar of the University of Nyala was shot dead by gunmen in an armed robbery on a commercial vehicle near Jeldo in Central Darfur on Monday.

Adam Okro told Radio Dabanga that gunmen opened fire on the vehicle while it was on its way from Nyala to Jeldo. He said that the gunmen wore military uniforms. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, so they opened fire and killed Abakar instantly.

Gunmen driving three Land Cruisers chased away displaced from camps near Nierteti in Central Darfur on Monday, who had returned to their farms in the Kori area northwest of Nierteti. El Shafee Abdallah said that the armed men burned a rickshaw belonging to the displaced and beat them, slightly injuring nine of them.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

