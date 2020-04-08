Namibia: Ndeitunga Urges Law Enforcement Officers to Ensure Peace During Lockdown

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga has urged law enforcement officers to keep peace and treat suspected criminals with respect at all times during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Ndeitunga made the remarks while assessing the work of law enforcement officials at police stations and roadblocks in the Khomas region along with the chief of the Namibian Defence Force, Martin Pinehas, Namibia Prison Services commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela and City Police chief Abraham Kanime.

He said law enforcement officers must respect the dignity of suspects at all times while urging them to keep themselves safe by respecting social distancing and using protective gear.

"We sent you out to help fight crime and help minimise the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we have not followed up to assess how you are doing it. I am happy with the way you have been dispatching your duties," Ndeitunga said.

The inspector general further warned owners of private security companies, who have not yet provided their employees with protective gear to do so, as they complement the work of state security, and should also be protected.

Pinehas echoed Ndeitunga, adding that the virus outbreak has brought together all arms of security in the country to work as a unit.

"This unified front has brought a certain level of complementarity in dispatching some tasks. We have different ways of training, hence, our approach will be different. This calls for us to support each other to avoid mistreating suspects," he cautioned.

Hamunyela encouraged the officers to maintain a high level of tolerance during this period, saying there is no need for officers to be angered by insults civilians directed at them.

"This is a new enemy to all of us. Let us prevent crime and stop society from spreading Covid-19. Let us educate each other on the virus and always protect ourselves and our communities," he said.

Complaints of a lack of protective gear were received from officers and Ndeitunga promised that the situation would be addressed as soon as possible.

