Somalia: Former Galmudug Leader Returns to Galkayo Amid Political Row

8 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The immediate former president of Galmudug state Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf has returned to Galkayo city following a short trip to Dhusamareb this week.

Sources say Haaf's return came after talks with his successor Qoor-Qoor ended in fruitless as the Somali state is trying to open a new page for its history after a long political dispute.

There have been efforts to convince Haaf to hand over the power smoothly to the newly elected president, who is now based in Dhusamareb where is expected to be inaugurated.

Galmudug has been beset by political rivalry since its establishment due to the deep divisions among the stakeholders and the continued interference from Mogadishu.

