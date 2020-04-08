Tanzanians Stuck in Oman to Come Home

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians who could not travel home in time before the travel ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic hit will finally have the opportunity to comeback on Friday courtesy of Oman Air.

In a letter written by the foreign mission in Muscat Oman, Tanzanians who would like to return home are advised to register with the mission.

"The mission hereby announces to Tanzanians that the Oman Government is preparing to send an aircraft to airlift Omani nationals who are stuck in Tanzania , we therefore would like to use the same opportunity for Tanzanians who are here and would like to travel back home," reads part of the statement.

The statement adds: The mission would like to call upon Tanzanians who intend to travel to register not later than today April 8.

Oman is a favourite destination for many Tanzanians who mainly travel there for business and some due to the connections that Tanzania has since the days of Sultan Sayyid Said.

The Sultan moved to Zanzibar and controlled the coastal strip in the 19th century which was a major hub of the Indian ocean trade.

