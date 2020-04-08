Namibia: MTC Slams 5G Rumours

7 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

Mobile telecommunications company MTC Namibia has denied rumours that the company has secretly been installing 5G towers while the Khomas and Erongo regions are locked down.

Some conspiracy theories have been linking 5G networks, which is the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks, to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement issued yesterday, MTC said the conspiracy theory suggests the lockdown was planned so that Namibians remain indoors and not oppose the erection of 5G towers.

Pictures of two supposed towers, one at Walvis Bay and the other in Auasblick, Windhoek, were posted online by residents who claimed they were erected at night while residents were indoors.

MTC chief human capital and corporate affairs officer Tim Ekandjo condemned the rumours, saying Namibia has no 5G sites and the technology has not been deployed yet.

"Our government has declared a state of emergency because of Covid-19 and Erongo and Khomas are under lockdown simply because of that reason. We should not make a mockery of the Covid-19 war by spreading such malicious rumours.

"MTC has and will always trial a new technology first like we have always done with the full permission of all relevant authorities," he said.

Ekandjo said the company plans implementing 5G technology, but it will be done responsibly.

"We have taken note of the rumours that 5G causes coronavirus and once again this is a very unfortunate rumour we will leave to our health authorities to address as a matter of urgency. We are dealing with a pandemic and we should remain focused and not be sidetracked by rumours that will instil unnecessary fear in our people," he said.

Ekandjo said once they are ready to implement 5G technology ,they will share facts with customers - as always.

"We have all the facts about 5G. South Africa's health minister Zweli Mkhize was recently confronted with the same question at a media briefing and his answer was '5G is a technology issue while Covid-19 is a virus'.

At this difficult time, people must use facts instead of fake news to fight the pandemic," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.