Namibia: MTC Slams 5G Rumours

Mobile telecommunications company MTC Namibia has denied rumours that the company has secretly been installing 5G towers while the Khomas and Erongo regions are locked down.

Some conspiracy theories have been linking 5G networks, which is the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks, to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement issued yesterday, MTC said the conspiracy theory suggests the lockdown was planned so that Namibians remain indoors and not oppose the erection of 5G towers.

Pictures of two supposed towers, one at Walvis Bay and the other in Auasblick, Windhoek, were posted online by residents who claimed they were erected at night while residents were indoors.

MTC chief human capital and corporate affairs officer Tim Ekandjo condemned the rumours, saying Namibia has no 5G sites and the technology has not been deployed yet.

"Our government has declared a state of emergency because of Covid-19 and Erongo and Khomas are under lockdown simply because of that reason. We should not make a mockery of the Covid-19 war by spreading such malicious rumours.

"MTC has and will always trial a new technology first like we have always done with the full permission of all relevant authorities," he said.

Ekandjo said the company plans implementing 5G technology, but it will be done responsibly.

"We have taken note of the rumours that 5G causes coronavirus and once again this is a very unfortunate rumour we will leave to our health authorities to address as a matter of urgency. We are dealing with a pandemic and we should remain focused and not be sidetracked by rumours that will instil unnecessary fear in our people," he said.

Ekandjo said once they are ready to implement 5G technology ,they will share facts with customers - as always.

"We have all the facts about 5G. South Africa's health minister Zweli Mkhize was recently confronted with the same question at a media briefing and his answer was '5G is a technology issue while Covid-19 is a virus'.

At this difficult time, people must use facts instead of fake news to fight the pandemic," he said.