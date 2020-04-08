Liberia: FLAC President Urges Liberians Diaspora Community to Support PAPD

8 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The newly elected President of the Federation of Liberians Association in Canada (FLAC), Prof. Nancy Reeves has urged Liberians in the Diaspora; especially those residing in Canada, to work in unity as a way to supporting the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) of the George Weah administration.

Prof. Reeves told her fellow compatriots that supporting the President's agenda will make the work of the government more visible in that part of the world.

She made the comment recently when Ambassador George Pattern who is Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico paid a visit to the Liberian community in Canada.

"Let us all work with Ambassador Pattern to advance the Pro-poor Agenda of President George Weah," Reeves urged.

Prior to the visit, the Liberian diplomat had presented his Letters of Credence to the Governor-General of Canada, Her Excellency Julie Payette, during a very colorful ceremony that took place at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada.

Governor-General Payette is the federal Vice-Regal representative of the Canadian monarch, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

"Thank Ambassador Patten for visiting us. And I want to use this time to call on all Liberian organizations to put aside their differences. What we need to do as FLAC is to see the federation in Canada (for which I am the president) working along with their fellow Liberians collaboratively to provide assistance to Liberians back home," she said.

"We need to complement the effort of each other to provide education, health, and infrastructure developments in Liberia," she said.

During his presentation, Ambassador Patten extolled the cordial relationship existing between Canada and Liberia.

He pointed out that strengthening the bilateral relationship was crucial to the human and infrastructural development agenda of President George M. Weah.

Ambassador Patten informed the Governor that President Weah is looking forward to enhancing trade between the two countries.

"Liberia is encouraging Canada to invest in agriculture, mining, fisheries and in our young tourism industry", the ambassador passionately intoned.

He used the occasion to thank the Canadian government for its continuous support to Liberia in the areas of women empowerment and scholarships.

Ambassador Patten concluded by calling on the Canadian government to increase its scholarship assistance in order to beef up the country's human resource capacity.

The Ambassador promised to work tirelessly to find an amicable solution to the much-expressed division existing in the Liberians communities in Canada.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.