Liberia: FLAC President Urges Liberians Diaspora Community to Support PAPD

The newly elected President of the Federation of Liberians Association in Canada (FLAC), Prof. Nancy Reeves has urged Liberians in the Diaspora; especially those residing in Canada, to work in unity as a way to supporting the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) of the George Weah administration.

Prof. Reeves told her fellow compatriots that supporting the President's agenda will make the work of the government more visible in that part of the world.

She made the comment recently when Ambassador George Pattern who is Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico paid a visit to the Liberian community in Canada.

"Let us all work with Ambassador Pattern to advance the Pro-poor Agenda of President George Weah," Reeves urged.

Prior to the visit, the Liberian diplomat had presented his Letters of Credence to the Governor-General of Canada, Her Excellency Julie Payette, during a very colorful ceremony that took place at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada.

Governor-General Payette is the federal Vice-Regal representative of the Canadian monarch, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

"Thank Ambassador Patten for visiting us. And I want to use this time to call on all Liberian organizations to put aside their differences. What we need to do as FLAC is to see the federation in Canada (for which I am the president) working along with their fellow Liberians collaboratively to provide assistance to Liberians back home," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need to complement the effort of each other to provide education, health, and infrastructure developments in Liberia," she said.

During his presentation, Ambassador Patten extolled the cordial relationship existing between Canada and Liberia.

He pointed out that strengthening the bilateral relationship was crucial to the human and infrastructural development agenda of President George M. Weah.

Ambassador Patten informed the Governor that President Weah is looking forward to enhancing trade between the two countries.

"Liberia is encouraging Canada to invest in agriculture, mining, fisheries and in our young tourism industry", the ambassador passionately intoned.

He used the occasion to thank the Canadian government for its continuous support to Liberia in the areas of women empowerment and scholarships.

Ambassador Patten concluded by calling on the Canadian government to increase its scholarship assistance in order to beef up the country's human resource capacity.

The Ambassador promised to work tirelessly to find an amicable solution to the much-expressed division existing in the Liberians communities in Canada.