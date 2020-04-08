South Africa: Lockdown - Three Gauteng Schools Torched

7 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Children at three schools in Tshwane will not have a school to go back to when the coronavirus lockdown ends. Their places of learning were burnt down, said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's office on Tuesday.

The three burnt schools were among a large number of schools targeted by criminals. They broke into and vandalised 18 schools in Gauteng.

The schools targeted were in Evaton, Sebokeng, Lotus Gardens, Bophelong, Mabopane, Tsakane, Soweto and Soshanguve.

Lesufi's statement said it was not unusual for schools to be targeted during holidays, when the area was quieter.

He had asked that police patrol and protect schools.

Equipment and groceries for school nutrition programmes were among the items stolen.

The schools burnt down were: Amogelang Secondary School in Soshanguve; Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve; and Phuthanang Primary School in Soshanguve.

Lesufi appealed to the police to patrol schools more often, and also urged people not to buy stolen goods.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.