Liberia: Top Liberian Celebrities Join COVID-19 Fight

7 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

-- Launch street awareness campaign

As the fight against the coronavirus takes an increasing trend in the country, four top Liberian celebrities have launched street awareness campaign to educate the public about how to prevent the spread of the disease.

The campaign, which started on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Duport Road area, brought together several comedians and an On-Air Personalities, including Angel Michael, Liberia Multi-Comedy-Awards winner; Joseph Dean (Known as Cousin Mai); Paul Flomo, Winners Incorporated Brand Ambassador; Mrs. Karishma Pelham-Raad, a Liberian radio personality and brand ambassador for a Aqualife and the Security Expert Guard Agancy of Liberia (SEGAL).

Mrs. Pelham-Raad, who spoke on behalf of the four celebrities, told the Daily Observer that as celebrities, they would use their God-given talents to inform Liberians about the danger of COVID-19.

She said: "As we start today with the campaign, we will go from community to community, entertainment centers, intellectual centers to tell our people that the virus is real and, as such, they should keep up with the preventive measures."

"Wash your hands, don't touch your face... because the Coronavirus pandemic is real and very dangerous. It affects anyone irrespective of your status, and therefore all Liberians should always keep a social distance and abide by health protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health (MoH) for the safety of all," Pelham-Raad added.

Mrs. Pelham-Raad cautioned Liberians, particularly young people, to remember to always wash their hands. Wash the back, wash the front, and wash the inside... and if you sneeze you should dab."

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.