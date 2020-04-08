Namibia: Industry Insiders Mourn the Death Edmund Ralph Geiseb

Drummer and producer Edmund Ralph Geiseb, also known as Mr Cool died on 1 April at the age of 47.

His daughter, Michelle Gawaxas, said Geiseb passed away peacefully in his sleep.

"In 2018 he had a heart condition, but was fine afterwards. We never heard him complaining. He just went to sleep at night and never woke up," the 21-year-old said.

Gawaxas refers to her father as someone who loved making music and was determined to release quality music.

"People would often applaud him for his work. He was a talented, loving and caring person. He would always place others' happiness before his and he was always there for his family," she said.

Radio presenter, Andre Gariseb, refers to Geiseb as one of the best music producers in Namibia, who was renowned for his proficiency, technical expertise and unique performance style.

"As a producer he could expertly craft together techniques from different musical genres, blending reggae, Afro-pop, traditional folk music and jazz. My first meeting with Ralph was back in late 90s at a World Music Day event at the University of Namibia," recalled Gariseb.

Geiseb got the name Mr Cool, because he was always calm and collected, says Gariseb.

"Our last meeting was a few weeks ago at his Harmonix Studio in Katutura. He was a humble individual who always enlightened us with his profound wisdom. Although I may be saddened by his departure, I am delighted at the blessing to have had the rare privilege to meet, engage and be mentored by him. Even though he is gone, his beat and rhythm will not be stilled. Go well my friend, till we meet again."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Award-winning musician Elemotho worked with Geiseb on his first album 'The System is a Joke'. He said Geiseb helped mentor and groom him in the music business.

"He got me into music. I will always remember the conversations we had. We talked about changing Namibia through music, the role of an artist in society and to always put the music first. Rest in Power Ralphy," Elemotho said.

Gawaxas said due to the lockdown funeral arrangements are currently on hold. After the lockdown the family will host a memorial service in Windhoek, and then the funeral will be held at Tsumeb.

"Many people said they would want to come to the memorial service to pay their respects to him and we want to do that for them," Gawaxas said.

Geiseb is survived by his wife, and five children (three of his own and two from his wife's side).