Tanzania: Minister - 2 More Recover From COVID-19

TWO more patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in Dar es Salaam and Arusha, bringing the total to five, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu, announced on Tuesday.

"The recovered patient from Dar es Salaam has already been released and the one from Arusha will be released later in the day," she said.

This clears the COVID- 19 status for Arusha; leaving it virus free, affirmed Ms Mwalimu.

However, she cautioned that Tanzanians should continue to follow the necessary precautions and measures given by experts, including avoiding unnecessary gatherings to protect themselves and others.

The government has been taking major precautions to stop the virus from spreading, as Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa recently unveiled new strategies adopted to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

The premier said the government had increased testing facilities across the country, with new laboratories set up in seven regions - Mwanza, Tanga, Coast, Dodoma, Kigoma, Mbeya and Morogoro.

The premier stressed that self quarantine was mandatory for all people arriving from outside the country, as well as those who are suspected to have infections.

Mr Majaliwa said staying in quarantine was mandatory and that no one should go against the order, noting that the government had ordered for allocation of special areas at borders for quarantining those who arrive from abroad and that special protective gears had been provided to health experts in all the areas in question.

Quarantines have been selected to cater for different needs, according to one's financial means, and they include free dormitories and hotels, the premier said.

"We have allocated free dormitories for those who are not in a good financial position to pay for hotels and there are also hotels for those who wish to stay there; we have also made arrangements for food and other crucial services," he explained.

According to Mr Majaliwa, all regional commissioners have been directed to allocate areas for quarantines especially in border districts.

"I have contacted all RCs and so far they have already allocated areas for quarantine; we are taking this matter very seriously," he stressed.