Tanzania: Pccb Official in Court Over Corruption Charges

PRINCIPAL Investigator with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Cosmas Batanyita has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to expedite the signing of plea bargaining agreement in order to end his 400m/- money laundering and corrupt transactions trial.

Batanyita made the appeal at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam when the case came for mention, where he used the occasion to update the court on progress that has so far been made following his request to enter into the agreement with the DPP on the matter.

He explained that his relatives have already paid the agreed amount as suggested by the team under the DPP's office, which is coordinating the plea bargaining procedure, but was surprised to note that he is still in custody and the process was not finalized.

"I have already paid the money as agreed, but I don't know why I am still in custody," he told Senior Resident Magistrate, Godfrey Isaya.

On his part, State Attorney Ester Martin, for the prosecution, requested the court to give her time to make follow up on the matter.

The magistrate granted the request and adjourned the case to April 16, but directed the prosecution to closely follow up the matter, and if it was true as stated by the accused, a removal warrant would be issued to the prisons authorities so that the signing process is concluded and he would be discharged.

In the case, the prosecution alleges that on February 9, 2019 at Upanga area within Kinondoni District in the city, being an employee of the PCCB, Batanyika corruptly solicited 200m/-from Hussein Gulamal Hashan in order to destroy evidence implicating him on tax evasion allegations.

Such allegations, according to the prosecution, were under investigations.

The prosecution alleged that such undertaking by the accused person was a matter in relation to the affairs of his principal, the PCCB.

On February 10, 2019 at Saba Saba area within Temeke District, being a PCCB employee, the Principal Investigator is alleged to have corruptly obtained an advantage of 20,000 US dollars from Faizal Jafferali Hasham as an inducement to destroy evidence implicating Hussein Gulamal Hashan with tax evasion.

The court was told also that on February 13, 2019 at the PCCB sub Headquarters located at Masaki area in Kinondoni District, Batanyika allegedly corruptly solicited an advantage of 5 0,000 US dollars from Thangavelu Nallavan Vall.

Such amount, the prosecution alleged, was an inducement to destroy evidence implicating Vall with tax evasion allegations which were under investigations.

The prosecution alleged that such undertaking was a matter in relation to the affairs of the PCCB, the accused person's principal.

Furthermore, the prosecution alleged that on February 14, 2019 along Haile Selasie Road near Marry Brown area within Kinondoni District, being a PCCB employee, the accused solicited an advantage of 20,000 US dollars from Vall for similar claims of inducements. Batanyika was also charged with three other counts of money laundering.

It is alleged that on February 10, 2019 at Saba Saba area in Temeke District, the accused corruptly acquired the 20,000 US dollars from Faizal Hasham.

The prosecution alleged further that on February 19, 2019 at Electron Bureau de Change located at Village Supper Market in Oysterbay area in Kinondoni District, for the purpose of concealing the illicit origin, Batanyika converted 7,000 US dollars into 16 ,100,000/-.

It is alleged that such amount was part of the money illegally obtained through corrupt transaction.

On the same day at Chamanzi area in Temeke District, the accused person acquired a landed property at the areas, being un-surveyed plot at 15 ,800,000/-.

Such money, the prosecution alleged, was part of the amount illegally obtained through corrupt means.

It is alleged that at the time of receipt and use of the said moneys, the principal knew that they were proceeds of predicate offence of corrupt transaction.