Tanzania: Coach Mgunda's Stay At Coastal Union Assured

THE impressive performance of Coastal Union in this just suspended league season has been too rewarding to the club's coach, Juma Mgunda as the club assured him of his stay next season.

The club's official statement released on Tuesday said the Tanga-based side can allow its players to leave the club if they get lucrative deals, but not the head coach Juma Mgunda.

From what the statement stressed Mgunda won't be allowed to leave the club at any cost.

The club's Chairman Steven Mguto said in an interview with one of the radio stations that the club is ready to release all the players, but not their coach Mgunda.

Mguto who also serves as the chairman of Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chairman said they won't let their coach leave the club at this time when the club's grassroots level programme is being successfully implemented.

Under Mgunda tutelage, Coastal Union are placed fifth on log with 46 points after playing 28 matches.

Coastal Union once defeated league leaders Simba in the last five-match run that saw the Tanga-based side grabbing all 15 maximum points after winning all five matches while Simba became second with 13 points after winning four and drawing one match against their traditional rivals Young Africans.

Azam who have hauled 10 points in their last fivematch run, are third most successful in this discipline.

"We can allow other clubs to sign our players, but when it comes to our coach Juma Mgunda, we won't do it because he is the man behind our current success," he said.

He added that Mgunda is important person in the club and his contract is still intact.

The Premier League has been suspended for 30 days as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the COVID- 19.

The Coastal Union youth programme under Mgunda has managed to groom many talented youth who are now doing well in the league matches.

Among them are Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Ayub Lyanga, Issa Abushee, Ibrahim Mohamed and Mtenje Albano.

Report further shows that Taifa Stars Mwamnyeto has signed an early agreement with the defending champions Simba who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the continental assignment.