Zimbabwe: Catholic Church Partners Govt in Fight Against COVID-19

8 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Catholic Church and the Trustees of Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe have partnered with the government in responding to the coronavirus pandemic by establishing the St Annes Hospital COVID-19 Response Centre (SACREC).

This move was done to assist and compliment government efforts to fight the spread of the deadly virus.

In a press statement released yesterday, the temporary centre will exist for three months initially.

"This is subject to extension as determined by parties who will be guided by the pandemic status of the virus in the country," read the statement.

SACREC will cater for all members of the public as well as healthcare personnel at the forefront of dealing with COVID-19 patients in the country in need of middle line and high care nursing and medical services.

"The centre has a capacity for 100 beds including intensive care (ICU) and High dependency (HDU) patients," read the statement.

SACREC will be run by a seven member board of Management in order to ensure a coordinated effort in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

