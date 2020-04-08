Ghana: Hudson-Odoi Targets Euro 2020 Spot ... After Fighting Off COVID-19 Attack

Callum Hudson-Odoi is itching to get playing again after fighting off coronavirus and is already targeting a place in the England squad for the postponed Euro 2020 Championships.

When play does resume, Hudson-Odoi has his sights set on impressing England boss Gareth Southgate and earning a spot at Euro 2020 - which has been postponed until 2021.

"For me it is an opportunity to show again and keep pushing myself to the max to hopefully have an opportunity to go to the Euros," he said.

"The Euros is a massive thing and I have big belief in myself and hopefully I will be able to get into the team," he said.

The Chelsea winger received a positive diagnosis of coronavirus in March, becoming the first Premier League player to contract the virus.

After suffering only mild symptoms, Hudson-Odoi was quick to reassure fans he was on the mend and says after three weeks of resting at home, following football's widespread shutdown, he is back to full fitness.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Hudson-Odoi said: "I am feeling perfect. I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good.

"I had it [coronavirus] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal. I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn't.

"Everyone has been asking me how I have been; which has been class from them.

"It has been very warming and a good feeling to know you have got your team-mates behind you, backing you and making sure you are feeling well and encouraging you."

The 19-year-old is excited to make up for lost time on the pitch, but has urged football fans to be patient and follow the government's guidelines on social distancing.

"Everything is happening so fast and I did not know this virus would be such a major thing and so big in the world and affect so many people," he said.

"Everyone has to be careful and judge things how they go and hopefully the virus will go soon and everyone will be back to normal.

"I want the football to come back as soon as possible, I'd want it to come back today if it could but this thing (pandemic) is growing and it is going to keep growing so the thing is we want everyone to stay safe and stay well."

Football's shutdown interrupted another promising season for Hudson-Odoi that had included three goals in 25 appearances for the Blues. - Sky Sports