Zambia: 'Super League Champions to Be Decided On Pitch'

6 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Sandra Mwila

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says no board room decision will be made to determine the 2019/20 Super League champion.

The Zambian league, just like the rest of the world football leagues, has been halted due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Uncertainty still surrounds the resumption of the league as the COVID-19 continues to cause havoc across the globe.

Forest Rangers lead the Super League table with 45 points from 25 games played before the season was halted with Napsa in second position but with the same number of points though have played a game less while KYSA is bottom with 14 points.

Times of Zambia

