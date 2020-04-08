Ghana: NARM-Gh Donates Sanitary Items to GHS to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

7 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Claude Nyarko Adams

The National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARM-Gh) has donated sanitary items to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to support efforts to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

They include 2,550 each of hand sanitisers, antiseptics, detergents and parazone, and 200 face masks.

Additionally, the association has made available its Coaster bus to the GHS to be used in conveying health workers to and from health facilities.

Presenting the items yesterday in Accra, Hajia Ridhwana Hawa Amoako-Agyei, President of NARM, said the association was appreciative of the frantic efforts by the Ministry of Health and the GHS to fight the spread of COVID-19 and properly manage affected persons.

She said although the aforementioned state agencies were required to ensure the safety of frontline health workers, it was imperative that organisations and groups supported the efforts of the GHS in dealing with the disease.

As an association, she stated that NARM-Gh was concerned about the safety and welfare of midwives, and all other health workers across the country, adding that the group was delighted to contribute its quota to the fight against the disease.

"We know it is the duty of the employer to ensure the safety of health workers, but at the same time we know some of our members are at the frontline in this fight. This donation is to support the GHS in its activities to overcome this disease," Hajia Amoako-Agyei noted.

Deputy Director-General of GHS, Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, expressed appreciation to the association for the donation, stating that the GHS viewed such donations as critical in dealing with COVID-19.

He said the GHS would not compromise on protecting the frontline workers and called on other groups and associations to provide similar support.

He reiterated calls on the public to adhere to the stay-home order issued by the President a week ago, saying that "that order is to protect the country's health system from being overpowered by the disease."

As a reminder, Dr Ofosu advised persons experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to call the emergency numbers announced by the government for immediate attention.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.