Ghana: NARM-Gh Donates Sanitary Items to GHS to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

The National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARM-Gh) has donated sanitary items to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to support efforts to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

They include 2,550 each of hand sanitisers, antiseptics, detergents and parazone, and 200 face masks.

Additionally, the association has made available its Coaster bus to the GHS to be used in conveying health workers to and from health facilities.

Presenting the items yesterday in Accra, Hajia Ridhwana Hawa Amoako-Agyei, President of NARM, said the association was appreciative of the frantic efforts by the Ministry of Health and the GHS to fight the spread of COVID-19 and properly manage affected persons.

She said although the aforementioned state agencies were required to ensure the safety of frontline health workers, it was imperative that organisations and groups supported the efforts of the GHS in dealing with the disease.

As an association, she stated that NARM-Gh was concerned about the safety and welfare of midwives, and all other health workers across the country, adding that the group was delighted to contribute its quota to the fight against the disease.

"We know it is the duty of the employer to ensure the safety of health workers, but at the same time we know some of our members are at the frontline in this fight. This donation is to support the GHS in its activities to overcome this disease," Hajia Amoako-Agyei noted.

Deputy Director-General of GHS, Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, expressed appreciation to the association for the donation, stating that the GHS viewed such donations as critical in dealing with COVID-19.

He said the GHS would not compromise on protecting the frontline workers and called on other groups and associations to provide similar support.

He reiterated calls on the public to adhere to the stay-home order issued by the President a week ago, saying that "that order is to protect the country's health system from being overpowered by the disease."

As a reminder, Dr Ofosu advised persons experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to call the emergency numbers announced by the government for immediate attention.