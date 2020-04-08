Ghana: Police Arrest 32 for Violating Lockdown Orders

Thirty-two suspects, including 19 Nigerians and a pastor have been arrested by the Police in the Accra metropolis for disregarding the ban on social gathering as part of measures in combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The suspects, who were arrested at Baatsona, Weija, Adenta and James Town were reportedly organising a birthday party, a church service, operating a beer bar and loitering about.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He stated that some of the suspects were in the custody of police assisting in investigations while others had been granted police enquiry bail.

Mr Anim said on April 4, at about 4:30p.m a police patrol team of the COVID-19 Safety Operation spotted some people at a house at 'Cambodia' near Baatsonaa in the Tema West municipality engaged in a party.

The team decided to find out those involved and upon reaching there, spotted 31-year-old Morgan Silver together with others numbering about forty engaged in a birthday party.

The people mainly Nigerians were said to be involved in activities which violated the President's directive of not more than 25 people gathering for any activity as well as ensuring social distancing.

He said the team arrested Silver and Starboy Kubuna and seventeen others but the rest managed to escape.

The Commander said seventeen were granted police enquiry bail and Silver and Kubuna were detained.

Furthermore he said on March 3, at about 10:40p.m. at Adenta the police control room received information that a church (name withheld) and located at the Ritz Junction near Adenta and its members numbering about 28 were engaged in a service against the directive.

DCOP Anim said Reverend Prince Boateng and Frank Kojo Nuoku were arrested by the team and brought to the station.

The Commander said the two have been detained.

Also he said at Weija ten suspects were arrested for operating bars, and loitering.

In a related development the James Town Police has arrested a 34-year old Nigerian, Chukwuka James for allegedly taking blood samples of unsuspecting people in the James Town area.

He said upon interrogation James could not produce document authorising him to undertake any task at Gbese, neither did he fall within the restriction exempt group.

The Commander said the suspects would be put before court today.

DCOP Anim cautioned the public to abide by the directives, stating that culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

Greater Accra Region, Awutu Senya East municipality, Awutu Senya District in the Central Region and Greater Kumasi are under partial lockdown as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19.