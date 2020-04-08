Zimbabwe: Church Facilities to Be Used As COVID-19 Isolation Centres

Local churches have offered their facilities to government for use in the fight against the dreadful coronavirus.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said this during a post cabinet press briefing.

This follows meetings between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and leaders from the traditional, religious and business sector in order to solicit for their support in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

"The Meetings have resulted in religious leaders offering Government the use of their facilities such as hospitals, clinics, schools and churches, while the business community has shown willingness to partner Government by offering to renovate and refurbish some hospitals and other buildings into COVID-19 Isolation Centres," said Mutsvangwa

In order to expedite the process of testing for Covid-19, Mutsvangwa said cabinet had resolved to set up treatment and isolation centres in provinces.

"Cabinet resolved that the setting up of testing, treatment and isolation centres in provinces and districts be expedited as a matter of urgency.

"Owing to the shortage of appropriate structures in some areas, tents will be used as temporary testing, treatment and isolation centres and that the Ministry of Health and Child Care shall procure more rapid results test kits for the newly established testing centres," she said

Mutsvangwa revealed that the Food and Water Sustainability Sub Committee had identified safe places for the vulnerable community.

"Cabinet was apprised by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Chairman of the Food and Water Sustainability Sub Committee that three places of safety for the vulnerable and homeless children and families had been established, namely at Mt Hampden, Jamaica Inn, and Beatrice Rehabilitation Centre"

She added "Furthermore, Government was exploring options of reopening some hotels as Isolation Centres. In addition, where necessary, COVID-19 affected persons are being supported through provision of basic necessities."