Ghana: 127 Central Region Markets Disinfected By Local Govt Ministry, Others

Mankessim — A total of 127 markets in all the 22 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the Central Region were disinfected as part of government's programme in containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team also extended the exercise to cover lorry parks and other areas that the organisers deemed to be of critical importance.

The exercise was undertaken by Modernised Pests and Insect Control Services (Moderpest) in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Some of the areas that were disinfected were Kotokuraba, Abura, Anafo, Science and UCC Science markets, ministry's building, Siwdu mechanic shops, all in Cape Coast, the Mankessim market and other areas.

The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, in his interaction with media personnel, said that the disinfection was aimed at controlling the spread of any germ in the various areas.

He explained that, the markets and lorry parks serve as converging points for a number of people thereby making the environment fertile grounds for the breeding of germs and viruses.

That, he said, was as a result of engagement of all kinds of activities by traders, drivers and customers, saying, "It was a result of such activities that the President gave the directive for this exercise."

Yesterday's disinfestation, Mr Duncan indicated, was in the Central, Western and Western North regions.

He expressed his satisfaction about the work that was carried out by the organisation charged with the disinfestation despite the fact that a thorough assessment would be carried out later.

The Regional Minister commended the Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive, Ernest Arthur and the assembly for leading the education of traders and taxi drivers which, he said, led to a total compliance by all residents in the area.

On the situation of the region with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the region had so far not recorded any case and explained that, 84 out of 86 specimens sent from the region turned out to be negative, saying, "two specimens are pending and we are waiting for the report."

The director of MODERPEST, Akwasi Kwarteng, noted that the disinfection was to disintegrate any germ or virus in the area and also stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that the purpose was to control the spread and said the company in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development was not leaving anything to chance.

He gave an assurance that; the company was ready to partner with relevant agencies in stopping the spread of the COVID-19.