Ghana: I Will Apply Laws Clubs Have Passed - GFA General Secretary Cautions

Football clubs in the country have been urged to follow religiously their own rules and regulations in order not to incur the wrath of the Football Association.

Since the start of the 2019-2020 Ghana Premier League season, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has come under a barrage of attacks and abuse from club officials and supporters for applying laws and regulations they claimed were alien to Ghana football.

Many have made references to the decision by the GFA to banish four Division One clubs - namely Techiman City FC, Berekum Arsenal, New Edubiase United, and Okyeman Planners FC from the FA Cup for the next two seasons and a fine of GH ¢5,000 each for failing to honour their MTN FA Cup preliminary round matches without permission from the GFA and without prior withdrawal notification.

They have also raised concerns with clubs being fined and banned for not strictly adhering to the rules and regulations by the Club Licencing Board, while coaches and club officials have also not escaped the GFA's disciplinary sledgehammer for making unguarded statements.

Reacting to these concerns in a chat with Asempa FM, the FA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, said there were no rules or regulations being used in the Ghana premier league "which is outside what was approved by the clubs themselves."

Talking about the new statutes, he noted that it was the same clubs that went to congress and accepted the 2019 statues.

"I will like to plead with supporters and club officials who are not abreast of the changes in the football rules and regulations to get themselves updated."

According to him, the new rules and regulations are slightly different from the previous statutes.

"What I have realised is that some members are familiar with the previous statutes so when there is an issue, they turn to judge it with the old statutes and that seems to be the problem.

"These new statutes were approved by the highest decision making body of Ghana football - which is Congress, and the statutes gave some powers to certain individuals and committees to legislate when it comes to the rules and regulations governing the game," he said.

He pointed out that it was based on these new statutes that the elections for the president and the present Executive Committee members were held.

"The Executive Committee used these same statutes for the ongoing football calendar in the country."

Explaining how it came into being, the FA scribe said there was a sub-committee put in place by the Executive Committee to come out with the regulations and at the draft stage they sent copies to all the 18 premier league clubs for input, somewhere in November last year.

He said those who had concerns brought it forwarded and after it was finished and passed by the Executive Committee, it was sent to all the clubs before the start of the league.

"No club has officially stated that they are not aware of the new statutes and that is it."

The FA scribe indicated that the FA would not hasten to apply the requisite punishment for going against any portion of the regulations.

He said the recent surge of news that some club used ineligible players in the league would be investigated and when found to be true, the culprits would be punished accordingly.

"I will apply to the letter any rule or regulations passed by the clubs; the regulation is no respecter of an individual or club," he added.