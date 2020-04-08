Ghana: Loggu Motors Signs Deal to Expand Operations

6 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — LOGGU Motors, a Ho-based motorbike and tricycle dealers, have announced plans to increase the company's number of machines on the roads from 300 to about 450, before the end of the year.

"The new machines would be deployed in Aflao, Denu, Sogakope and Hohoe," said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MrGershon Adeklo.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, he said here at the weekend the move followed the company's successful contribution to the transport sector in Ho since 2014.

He said that Loggu Motors had wooed two British partners who were set to inject various forms of capital into the business to enable it to carry its operations to greater and astonishing heights.

The CEO did not disclose the names of the partners, insisting that, "For now, that is our industrial secret".

According to Mr Adeklo, a lucrative agreement was reached between Loggu Motors and the partners at the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit held in London in January, this year.

He said that the company was also in the process of setting up a giant warehouse to assemble motorbikes and tricycles at Akoefe, near Ho "pretty soon".

"That would give jobs to 50 or more people in the municipality," Mr Adeklo added.

He said that Loggu Motors had a detailed plan to train people to mount the machines and also educate the commuter riders on traffic regulations and customer services.

