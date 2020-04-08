Ghana: First Lady, Musicians, Others Join #hesgotthewholeworld Challenge

At a time that the spirits of many across the world are dampened following the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives, Tyler Perry has started a challenge that has got people singing.

The renowned American director and producer, in a bid to bring the world together and encourage them to look forward to a brighter day, started the #HesGotTheWholeWorld challenge.

The challenge simply requires people to sing a line from the popular song 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands'.

"It's my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it's all in God's hands!" Tyler Perry said.

After his first video, the #HesGotTheWholeWorld challenge has caught on like wild fire with several celebrities across the world, including Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, and Usher, taking part.

In Ghana, several personalities, including First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have taken part in the challenge.

The First Lady, sharing her verse of the song on Instagram, said:

"In the past few weeks across the world, we have been reminded of how limited and frail we are as human beings. Our faith and belief are being tested in ways unimaginable.

"We all had plans but we have had to put it on hold to stay home and be safe while others continue to sacrifice for us. I commend all our health professionals and leaders doing all they can to fight the pandemic.

"I implore you to take the precautions very very seriously because COVID-19 is not a joke. Take all the necessary steps required. Do it so you do not put your loved ones in danger.

"The precautions are to protect our families and loved ones as much as ourselves. Wash your hands routinely, use your sanitiser and continue to practise social distancing.

"Through it all let's find comfort in knowing that God still remains supreme and we have to do our part and believe He will see us through this. We can only cling to hope knowing He's got the whole world in His hands.

#SpreadCalmNotFear #WholeWorldInHisHands #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge," she said.

Other celebrities who have also taken part in the challenge are Kuami Eugene, Efya, KiDi, Becca and DopeNation. Ghanaweb