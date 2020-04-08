Ghana: NGO Donates Items Worth Gh₵9,000 to Prisons Service to Fight Coronavirus

Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a non-governmental organisation, on Wednesday, donated boxes of carbolic soap, hand sanitisers and Veronica buckets, totalling GH₵9,000 to the Ghana Prisons Service to support the cause of the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director of the foundation, who made the donation said the items would ensure the safety of personnel and those of inmates.

He said personnel of the service were at risk of contracting the deadly virus, if safety and precautionary measures were not adhered.

Mr Kwarteng urged Ghanaians to observe personal hygiene as the disease continue to threaten countries with robust health systems.

Mrs J. Fredua-Agyemang, Deputy Director of Prisons in charge of finance and administration said the donation was timely given that the service was not adequately resourced.

She said the Ghana Prisons Service was made up of 44 establishments, 15,000 intimates and 8,000 personnel.

While thanking CCF for its benevolence, she appealed to Ghanaians and other organisations to support the service.

She said the service needed hand gun thermometers for taking temperatures and immune booster supplements such as Vitamin C.

This is not the first time Mr Kwarteng has donated to the Ghana Prison Service as he has done so a number of times for inmates at the Nsawam Prisons and other facilities.

The Executive Director who is a human rights activist and a senior broadcast journalist at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, is locally and internationally acclaimed for his good works and had received numerous awards both in Ghana and abroad.