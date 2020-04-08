Ghana: Oly Axe Clottey, Saka, Sowah, Others... Ahead of League Resumption

Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, will revamp the team ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League as the club gets set to announce the signature of new players.

This follows the announcement on Saturday of a decision to retain 14 players out of a registered 30 for the current season.

According to a statement, the decision was taken at a meeting involving the club's technical team and a newly formed recruitment committee.

The players retained are Joshua Opoku, Philip Sackey, Eric Osei Bonsu, David Amuzu, Jamaldeen Haruna, Matthew Dunga and Raymond Grippman.

The rest are Hamza Zakari, Ibrahim Sulley, Stephen Okai, Yaw Obuoba Dasi, Gladson Awako, Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye and Yusif Abdul Razak.

The Technical team, according to the statement, requested two players who are not part of the 30 registered players for the season - Abass Biyegeni and Ahmed Tijani to be retained for observation.

However, five others including Ali Kadiri, Roland Grippman, Fuseini Jamal, Emmanuel Abbey and Liberty Nyabah are earmarked to be loaned out.

But it appears the absence of club icons like Emmanuel Amartey and Emmanuel Clottey as well as midfield stalwart Isaac Gyamfi has set tongues wagging.

Apart from Amartey who was retained from the old stock, Clottey and Gyamfi were recruited ahead of the current season to strengthen the team.

Other players missing from those to be retained include goalkeepers Ernest Sowah and Ayuba Dauda who was faulted for some of the goals conceded in the games he manned the post, Godfred Saka, Mahammed Nasir and Kingsley Gyamfi.

The rest are Jonas Gyasi, Aminu Mohammed, former Hearts and Kotoko winger Ashittey Ollenu, Iddrisu Moro and newly recruited Richard Yamoah.

Club sources have, however, been tight-lipped on the state of players not mentioned among those to be retained.

A management member, however, whispered to the Times Sports that some of those players will be rejoining their previous clubs who asked for their release.

He urged for calm among the fans as the technical and recruitment committee get ready to announce replacements that would be expected to boost the various departments of the team.