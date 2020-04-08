Ghana: Adieu, Opoku Afriyie, Kwasi Wusu

analysis

Since the announcement of the death of the two former international footballers, Kwasi Wusu 'Powerhouse' and Opoku Afriyie, also known as 'Bayie', there have been outpouring of grief from across the world.

Not only that, fans, and indeed, all football lovers around the world have paid glowing tributes to the two ex-footballers that truly cherish their achievement and the roles they played in Ghana Football.

The two can be described as Ghana's greatest goal poachers of our time.

Opoku Afriyie, who died at age 75, played for Asante Kotoko and made a name for himself before a short stint with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Due to his achievement in both clubs and international stage, his unexpected death is being mourned largely because of the legacy he left behind.

The former Kotoko Captain also made a name for himself when he played the national team and famously scored two goals in the finals of the 1978 CAF African Cup of Nations.

He will be fondly remembered for playing in the 1980 edition of the African Cup of Nation.

After retirement from active football, he went on to manage Asante Kotoko in 2003, and was drafted as the team manager and welfare officer of the Black Stars.

We cannot forget to put on record that he was the two time top goal scorer of the Ghana Premier League.

The second football legend, Kwasi Wusu, was also a former captain of the Black Stars and played Bofoakwa in the domestic league.

The late Wusu, who died in Sunyani days after the demise of Opoku Afriyie, captained the Black Stars for several years between the 1960s and 70s and was christened 'Power house' for his legendary goal scoring abilities.

Born in 1945, Kwasi Wusu could be regarded as Ghana's all-time top scorer after Asamoah Gyan.

The death of the two great footballers is a great loss not only to the nation, but the world football fraternity. They will be missed dearly.

Indeed, no amount of words and praises can adequately describe the achievement of the two footballers.

The Ghanaian Times salutes them but is deeply saddened that the two are gone forever to their maker. We definitely would not forget their contribution to Ghana Football.

Their achievements are already ingrained on our minds and that is why we grief and pay glowing tributes to them, although we admit that they should have been adequately honoured while they were alive.

As said before, the contribution of the two ex-footballers to the development of the game would live with us forever and therefore, look forward to the nation honouring them even in their death.

We say fare thee well. Adios!