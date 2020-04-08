Nigeria: COVID-19 - Activist Accuses Presidential Taskforce of Collecting N500,000 As Daily Allowance

8 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has revealed that daily allowance of the Presidential Taskforce is N500,000.

Frank said officials of the federal government has turned the current Coronavirus pandemic to business.

Making the accusation on his official twitter account, @RealTimiFrank on Wednesday, the Bayelsa born political activist said each seating for every member of of the presidential taskforce committee is five hundred thousand.

He wondered how a government who has claimed that the country is broke could spend such amount daily.

1/:COVID-19 now profit making for federal Gov't. That's why they want to withdraw 150million dollars to share from our sovereign wealth fund.

Each seating allowance for every member of the presidential taskforce committee is 500k daily. This is same Govt that claim they're broke

-- Timi Frank (@RealTimiFrank) April 8, 2020

"COVID-19 now profit making for federal Gov't. That's why they want to withdraw 150million dollars to share from our sovereign wealth fund.

"Each seating allowance for every member of the presidential taskforce committee is 500k daily. This is same Govt that claim they're broke."

