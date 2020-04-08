South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Amended Regulations to Export Wines

7 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

I welcome the news today that regulations have been amended to allow for the export of wines from South Africa.

During the lockdown period the following is now permitted:

The transportation of wines and any other fresh produce products at sea ports and international airports designated as Ports of Entry for export and Agricultural cargo can be transported to sea ports and international airports designated as Ports of Entry and exported to the relevant destination.

The top export products from the Western Cape in 2017 included citrus fruit, wines, grapes, fresh apples, pears and quinces.

The wine industry is also an important contributor to the agricultural economy in our province and a major creator of jobs in the Western Cape.

More than 90% of wine cellars in SA are based in the Western Cape with 50 percent of all wine products being exported from the Western Cape and we want to see this grow.

Market access for our agricultural products is a key strategic objective of the Western Cape Government.

I am looking forward to working with the relevant commodity partners to grow our export markets.

It is my mission to protect our agriculture sector well beyond Covid-19 and the lockdown period and we will do whatever we need to protect a key and critical sector of the Western Cape economy.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.