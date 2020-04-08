South Africa: MEC David Maynier Launches Jump App to Support Businesses in Western Cape

press release

JUMP app launched to support businesses in the Western Cape

We are excited to announce the official launch of the new JUMP for entrepreneurs smartphone app - an innovative one-stop-shop for existing and potential business owners in the Western Cape to get all the resources they need to start, scale and grow their companies.

The lockdown is essential to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, but we know that times are tough for business, and that is why, now more than ever, we want to support businesses by giving them trusted information, access to business networks, tools and advice that will not only support them now, but continue to be an invaluable resource for their success into the future.

The launch of the JUMP for entrepreneurs as an app couldn't have come at a better time!

The JUMP app is available and free to download on the App Store and Google Play (search: "jump for entrepreneurs"), and offers entrepreneurs a range of fantastic features including a map-driven database of more than 4,000 small businesses and service providers spread across the Western Cape. This means that you can list your business, and find other businesses to network with, and support, in your area.

Other features available in the app include:

How To - for guidance on starting and running your business

Biz Assist - to find local organisations and businesses to network with

JumpCast - for inspiring talks from experts and other entrepreneurs

JumpsStart - a business healthcheck that highlights new opportunities and ideas

The JUMP for entrepreneurs platform first launched in March 2019 as a mobile website, and over the last year has helped thousands of entrepreneurs to gain access to the entire business support network in the Western Cape with these digital tools, applications, services and training together with real-world support networks.

Now, all of that is available is an easy-to-use app, and the Digital Economy team at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism have put considerable effort into improving the user interface and functionality, and adding more great tools and content.

For this iteration of JUMP, we have also partnered with FinFind, a recognised leader in small business finance readiness, to add the FundingAssist feature to the app. This feature gives business owners looking for funding, the opportunity to assess your unique business finance needs, receive recommendations on the appropriate funders and products available, and assist you with your funding readiness and application process.

To support specific sector growth, networking and collaboration we are also introducing the iGroups feature in the new app, that will enable industry groups, business associations and other entrepreneur communities to have their own on-line digital hub.

And finally, the JUMP app will be frequently updated with the latest information on the Coronavirus that is relevant for businesses in the Western Cape, advice from industry sector experts to provide clarity on the lockdown regulations, together with guidelines and support to help your business adapt, ensure the safety of your staff and customers, and build resilience for the future.

