South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation COVID-19 Command Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa is this morning, 07 April 2020, visiting the Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation COVID-19 Command Centre at Rand Water in Johannesburg, where he will be briefed on the operations of the centre in response to the outbreak.

The Command Centre was initiated flowing from the President's announcement of the country being in a State of National Disaster due to the onset of the coronavirus, thus the need for urgent responses to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has been tasked with a responsibility of ensuring that there is water for all communities in order to flatten the curve and to stop the spread of the virus.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will lead the Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation team that will brief the President on the operations of the Command Centre.

