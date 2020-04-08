Uganda: Government Tracing 17000 Returnees to Undergo COVID-19 Testing

The Ministry of Health continues to trace over 17000 people who flew into the country from Covid-19 worst hit countries between March 7 and 22, to undergo mandatory quarantine and testing.

While delivering a statement on the 14-day lockdown to parliament yesterday, Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said flight manifestations indicate that a total of 18860 travellers arrived in Uganda in the said period.

However, only 1026 have undergone mandatory quarantine and testing.

"We are tracing them with the help of security. We want to have all of them tested," Dr Aceng said.

Uganda confirmed her first case of the new Coronavirus disease on March 22, 2020. The number has since grown to 52, most being travellers who returned to the country before the closure of borders.

The Minister said 30 are undergoing treatment at Entebbe Grade B hospital, 20 at Mulago National Referral Hospital, one at Adjumani Hospital and another at Hoima hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Aceng reiterated that her Ministry requires a total of Shs404b for response to the Coronavirus. So far, Shs105b has been released by government and from transport partners.