Kenya: Nyashinski to Release New Album Online for Just Sh20

8 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

With no concerts to attend due to government restrictions, award-winning Kenyan rapper and singer Nyashinski will treat his fans to a live concert on April 8, 2020, which will provide a peek into his upcoming solo album titled Lucky You.

The concert will be streamed live via his digital pages; (YouTube and Facebook- nyashinski and Instagram- @realshinski) starting from 9.30 pm for Sh20 only.

Dial *544*40# to watch the Lucky You pre release live show for Kshs 20. Tonight at 9:30 p.m. on my YouTube channel!

- Nyashinski (@RealShinski) April 8, 2020

"Nyanshinsky said the album will be a dedication to his fans all over the world and that he was inviting them to tune in to the live stream on his digital pages as people also do their part to stay #TogetherApart during this time.

Fans can expect the album to be delivered in Nyashinski's signature lyrical fashion, which provides a peek into the Kenyan society by addressing various social issues whilst also displaying appreciation to them for their support.

Lucky You will be available on all digital platforms starting April 17, 2020.

Nyashinski isn't the first artiste to take his music online. High flying boy band Sauti Sol and veteran DJ Stylez are among the first artistes in the region, to take the party online following government directives for people to stay at home over the Coronavirus crisis.

In addition, YouTube last week launched the "Stayhome#withme" campaign, a music festival that was streamed live on their platform.

The festival featured African artistes performing some of their hits via a YouTube livestream for their fans who are practicing social-distancing to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus infections in their communities.

