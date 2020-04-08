Nigeria: Why We Withdrew Charges Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi - LASG

8 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State Government today gave conditions for withdrawing the charge brought against controversial hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, former Lagos governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife Folashade for flouting the state Coronavirus social distancing directive.

Naira Marley was represented in court by Damilola Ayinde-Marshall alongside Afeez Olabisi while Olawale Akoni SAN alongside Dr Bayo Adaralegbe represented the Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN alongside O. Awonuga represented the 3rd def, Folasade Gbadamosi.

After the announcement of appearance, the DPP, Yakub Oshaola told the court that even though the state has filed a charge before the court, ... a few minutes before the court sat, the AG & Comm for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo SAN forwarded a directive to him that having considered the remorsefulness of the three defendants, he has considered diverting the case out of court based on the defendants fulfilling three conditions.

(1) They have to write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.

(2) They have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr President and Mr Governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court.

(3) In view of the danger which the state believes they've put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.

Mr Oshoala also submitted that this is absolutely necessary "in view of the fact that some individuals who travelled from endangered countries where present at the party. He stressed that the state is not a persecutor but it is always ready to enforce the laws that benefit the interest of the public.

"If they agree to these conditions, the 4 count charge will be withdrawn and that will be the end of the matter. We will keep it in abeyance." That's our submission.

In his submission, Akoni said: On behalf of the 2nd def, we wish to express our appreciation to the state, the DPP and to confirm to the court that we accept the three conditions.

On his part, Adegboruwa said: 'On behalf of the 3rd def, we express our appreciation to his excellency, Mr President and the Governor, the AG, The DPP & his team, the Police and most of all the court.

The third def is a law-abiding citizen and accepts all that three conditions as stipulated by the DPP.

Also speaking, Ayinde-Marshall said: "On behalf of the first defendant, we say a big thank you to the police, the President, Mr Gov and the DPP. My client is a law-abiding citizen too and a strict supporter of government policies.

We undertake that we will fulfill the three conditions given to them."

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.