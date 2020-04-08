South Africa: SAPS Arrest Security Company Owner for Contravention of Firearm Control Act

press release

Mpumalanga security company owner arrested for contravention of Firearm Control Act

The Mpumalanga Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) together with the Designated Firearm Officer (DFO), Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) swiftly responded to information about a suspect who had a number of firearms in his possession.

Consequently an intelligence driven operation was conducted and the house of the suspect was visited and upon the search, eight different types of firearms where found which were legally attained. However these firearms were not kept according to the firearm Control Act 60 of 2000, as some of these were not kept in the safe as inclined by the Act.

Six rifles and two 9mm pistols have since been seized. The 42 year old security company owner was arrested today at his premises in Nelspruit and he is expected to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate court soon.