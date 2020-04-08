Nigeria: ATBU Invents Ventilator, Disinfection Chambers, Apps to Detect COVID-19

8 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — A team of engineers at the Abubakar Tafawa University (ATBU) Bauchi has invented automatic ventilators, disinfection chambers and software engineer apps for screening and treatment of coronavirus and Lassa fever in Bauchi and the country in general.

Vice-Chancellor of ATBU, Professor Muhammad Ahmad Abdulazeez, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at the ATBU Mechatronics Engineering Laboratory in Bauchi, said that as a hub for innovation, the institution felt the need to support the federal government through an innovative approach to control the scourge of the COVID-19, saying engineers at the University have invented prototype ventilator which is cost-effective for the treatment of coronavirus.

He explained that the team also fabricated an aerosol box for the protection of medical doctors and medical personnel.

He added that part of the machines invented by the team includes a disinfection spraying machine to spray anyone going in and coming out of a hospital, banks or any room to control infection either through touching an object or infected person.

"We are not in this to make a profit but to contribute to the fight against infectious diseases particularly COVID-19 and Lassa fever. I am confident that these machines can stand the test of time by doing the needful," he said.

The don who conducted newsmen round the laboratory explained that the invented machines were in line with the objectives of the institution as a center of research and invention to scale-up technological advancement and support government address the high cost of procuring modern machines to fight the dreaded virus.

Speaking with newsmen, team leader of the scientists, Faisal Sani Bala, said that the automatic ventilator was invented with local materials available in Bauchi saying, "We cannibalize on all office materials to construct. We are going to work in tandem with medical school and other medical personnel within the school to do pre-clinical and clinical trial because this is a medical device that needs some level of certification."

"Although fighting COVID-19 is synonymous to fighting the Second World War, we have to move things fast and we need to work faster," he said.

He said one of the advantages of an automatic ventilator is that it has a backup battery as well as a provision for solar panel to power the machine based on the peculiarity of power supply in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.