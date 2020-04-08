Malawi Govt Warns Herbalists Over Fake Coronavirus Cure

8 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government has issued a stern warning to herbalists against claiming they have the cure for coronavirus.

Dr Nedson Fosiko said coronavirus is a new disease in the world therefore no one should claim to have discovered its cure

A senior official in the ministry of health Dr Nedson Fosiko said coronavirus is a new disease in the world therefore no one should claim to have discovered its cure.

"I am sure those herbalists claiming to have the cure risk being banned from practising," he said.

He said just like HIV and AIDS, the disease has no cure.

"No one has come to us with medicine to be tested. We have no cure yet for the disease," he said.

Fosiko said people should continue with the strict preventive measures to avoid the disease, such as washing hands with soap.

There are eight cases of coronavirus in the country with one death.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.