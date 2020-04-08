Nigeria: FCT to Discharge 7 Coronavirus Patients

8 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday said seven patients of coronavirus treated in Abuja were ready to be discharged.

The minister said this during a tour of isolation and treatment centres in the FCT. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, quoted him as saying: "I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients totalling seven are ready to be discharged after their final tests results returned negative.

"Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients.

"We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them."

