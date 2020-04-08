South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Day 12 Update On Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

Case update:

As at 00h01 on 07 April 2020, the Western Cape had recorded 490 Covid-19 infections.

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Western

153

Southern

123

Northern

25

Tygerberg

36

Eastern

19

Klipfontein

21

Mitchells Plain

7

Khayelitsha

5

Total

389

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Garden Route

Bitou

5

Garden Route

Knysna

13

Garden Route

George

13

Garden Route

Hessequa

5

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

16

Garden Route

Oudtshoorn

2

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

16

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

6

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

5

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1

Overberg

Overstrand

9

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

2

West Coast

Swartland

2

Unallocated: 5

As at 12h00 on 07 April 2020, we have 28 people admitted to hospital for Covid-19, with 10 receiving care in ICU.

Yesterday, a 57 year old man became the third Western Cape COVID-19 related death. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones.

While the Western Cape Government, with our partners at a local and national government level, are working hard to mitigate the impact of the virus, it is up to every one of us to help stop the spread. We continue to stress the importance of basic hygiene practices such as thorough hand washing, and sneezing and coughing into an elbow or tissue. We appeal to residents to abide by the lockdown and to practice social distancing when going outside of the home to shop for food, go to the pharmacy, seek medical attention, collect a grant, or go to work in an essential service.

A message from the Western Cape Minister of Health on World Health Day:

World Health Day is celebrated on the 7th of April each year. This year, the theme is to support nurses and midwives, recognizing the vital role of nurses and other health workers. World Health Day also promotes healthy living.

Minister Nomafrench Mbombo said: "Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of the COVID-19 response, providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions, and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies. This World Health Day, let us support the nursing and midwifery workforces to ensure that they remain strong and fully enabled to provide the healthcare that is needed by our people."

Update on community screening:

Community screening was conducted today in Philippi, Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park, Netreg, Kraaifontein, Scottsdene and the Bo-Kaap. We thank all of those who welcomed the community health care workers and enabled them to fulfill their important role in stemming the spread of coronavirus, by being screened and where necessary, tested.

Yesterday, screening was conducted in Mbekweni, Kwanonqaba, and Bishop Lavis, Netreg and Valhalla Park.

Community screening will be conducted in Elsiesriver, Ruyterwacht, Bothasig, Durbanville, Klipheuwel, Fisantekraal and the Bo Kaap tomorrow.

New areas and sub-districts will be announced regularly.

Fake news:

I welcome the news of the arrest of a Cape Town man for spreading fake news about the safety of COVID-19 testing. During this pandemic, it is critical that people are well informed, and armed with the correct information to keep themselves and their families safe. Fake news can have potentially deadly consequences and I remind residents not to share information that does not have an official or identifiable source. Residents are also reminded that the lockdown regulations have stipulated that the creation or spread of fake news is an offence.

School feeding scheme update:

This week, approximately 1000 schools across the province will start providing meals to learners as part of the school feeding scheme.

The education districts will work with each school that normally provides food during term time to find the best possible way to implement this humanitarian plan for their vulnerable learners, based on the unique circumstances of the school and its learners. Schools will communicate the plans to their learners' parents.

Nutrition is integral in building the health and wellness of our communities and restarting the school nutrition programme forms part of our humanitarian response to the coronavirus pandemic.