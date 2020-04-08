South Africa: Lockdown Lunch - 'I Hope You Will Find It in Your Hearts to Forgive Me' - Ndabeni-Abrahams Apologises

8 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has appealed to South Africans to "find it in your hearts to forgive me" for having lunch at a friend's house during a nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Her apology followed a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

The news of the lunch broke when a picture of Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch with former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana at his home went viral on social media. In the picture, the two are seated at a table along with other people.

The president then summoned her to a meeting to discuss the issue and put her on special leave for two months, docking one month's pay.

In a video on Wednesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to Ramaphosa and all South Africans.

"Fellow South Africans, I would like to convey an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the national command centre [and] the South African society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19," Ndabeni-Abrahams said in the video.

"I met with the president yesterday (Tuesday) after a photo was circulated on social media, showing myself at the home of Mr Mduduzi Manana during the lockdown and social distancing period," Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

She added that she regretted her actions.

"I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the president and you, South Africans, will find it in your hearts to forgive me."

She said would abide by Ramaphosa's directives.

"The president has put me on special leave. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the leave," she said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams also took the opportunity to reiterate Ramaphosa's call for all South Africans to stay at home and observe lockdown regulations.

"They are a necessary intervention to curb the spread of a virus that has devastated many nations," she said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.