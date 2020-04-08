Mozambique: Maputo Council Bans 'My Loves'

Maputo — The Maputo Municipal Council has banned the use of pick-up trucks and similar open vehicles for passenger transport.

These vehicles, known ironically by the English term "my love", became widely used in recent years because of Maputo's shortage of buses. They were always illegal, but the authorities frequently turned a blind eye.

Now, in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have become downright dangerous. Passengers are packed into the trucks like so much livestock, and there is not the slightest attempt at social distancing. These cramped conditions create fertile ground for the spread of disease.

While the Council, in a circular from the Mayor's office dated Monday, banned "my loves" outright, it has allowed the three-wheeled taxis, known as "txopelas" to continue, as long as they do not carry more than one passenger.

As for buses and minibuses, they must respect the state of emergency rule that they can only carry one third of the number of passengers for which they are licensed. The owners must ensure that the vehicles are disinfected at the start and end of each journey, and every passenger must wash his or her hands on entering the bus.

The Council has banned the common practice of selling meals out of the back of vehicles parked on the public highway. Meals must also not be sold on the city's beaches.

In line with the central government's regulations, all Maputo's bars, kiosks and stalls selling meals and drinks are closed. An exception is made for restaurants, as long as they are regularly disinfected, they practice social distancing, and the clients wash their hands on entering.

The municipal cultural centre, and all municipal libraries are temporarily closed.

In all cemeteries, a maximum of 20 people may attend a funeral, and when the deceased died from Covid-19, that maximum drops to ten. Face masks must be worn, regardless of the cause of death.