Mozambique: New Head Sworn in for Anti-Drugs Office

8 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho de Rosario declared on Wednesday that drug trafficking and organised crime are endangering the country's economic and legal system.

Speaking in Maputo, at the ceremony where he swore into office Filomena Chitsondzo as the new General Director of the Central Office in the Fight against Drugs, he said the government is working on multi-sector coordination strategies to combat organised crime.

He called on the country's politicians and on civil society to be pro-active in measures to prevent and fight against drug trafficking and consumption.

"The use of drugs is causing a negative impact on society, expressed in domestic violence, in increased rates of school dropouts, and new HIV/AIDS infections", said Rosario.

With the government's multi-sector approach against the use of illicit drugs, he hoped that Mozambique would build up healthy human capital for the present and future of the country.

Chitsondzo told reporters she will do all in her power to guarantee "a greater organisational dynamic" of the anti-drugs office.

"In the first place I shall step up coordination with the various stakeholders in this struggle", she said, mentioning specifically the Ministries of the Interior, Education and Health, organised civil society bodies and households.

Prior to taking up this post, Chitsondzo was a judge on the Administrative Tribunal.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.