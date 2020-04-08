Mozambique: New Head Sworn in for Anti-Drugs Office

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho de Rosario declared on Wednesday that drug trafficking and organised crime are endangering the country's economic and legal system.

Speaking in Maputo, at the ceremony where he swore into office Filomena Chitsondzo as the new General Director of the Central Office in the Fight against Drugs, he said the government is working on multi-sector coordination strategies to combat organised crime.

He called on the country's politicians and on civil society to be pro-active in measures to prevent and fight against drug trafficking and consumption.

"The use of drugs is causing a negative impact on society, expressed in domestic violence, in increased rates of school dropouts, and new HIV/AIDS infections", said Rosario.

With the government's multi-sector approach against the use of illicit drugs, he hoped that Mozambique would build up healthy human capital for the present and future of the country.

Chitsondzo told reporters she will do all in her power to guarantee "a greater organisational dynamic" of the anti-drugs office.

"In the first place I shall step up coordination with the various stakeholders in this struggle", she said, mentioning specifically the Ministries of the Interior, Education and Health, organised civil society bodies and households.

Prior to taking up this post, Chitsondzo was a judge on the Administrative Tribunal.