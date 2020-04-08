Namibia: Engela Councillor Probed for Drunk Driving

ENGELA constituency councillor Jason Ndakunda is being investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol and for reckless driving.

According to Ohangwena police spokesperson, inspector Kaume Iitumba, the investigations follow an incident in which the councillor rammed into the rear of a stationary vehicle at Helao Nafidi, Oshikango, in Ohangwena region on Monday.

A video circulating on social media shows Ndakunda, who is a member of the National Council, drinking at the accident scene and appearing to be heavily intoxicated. Sources say alcohol was also found in his vehicle.

This is despite the government's announcement of a state of emergency under which the sale of alcohol is banned in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Iitumba told The Namibian that although the councillor has not been arrested, a case of reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence had been opened against him.

"The case is still under investigation and no arrest has been made at the moment. The suspect can only be arrested once all investigations have been completed and all the relevant information has been submitted to the prosecutor general's office.

"We are waiting for the prosecutor general's office to pronounce itself on the matter," he said.

Iitumba urged members of the public to adhere to the measures put in place to combat the virus and avoid consuming alcohol during this period.