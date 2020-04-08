Zambia: I'm Ready to Serve, Says Mumba

8 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Ndinawe Simpelwe

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-presidential aspirant Justin Mumba says he is ready to serve the association after successful meetings with councillors across the country.

Mumba said in a statement that he had been encouraged with the response from the councillors who showed positive feedback during his campaigns in all the 10 provinces.

"I have managed to go around the 10 Provinces and met the councillors there and I have also met most of the Supper division clubs and National division one club officials. I must say the meetings have been encouraging and am good to go," Mumba said.

