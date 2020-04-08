Namibia: Leena Shipwata Teams Up With Elly Moo Productions

8 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

MODEL and MC Leena Shipwata has teamed up with Elly Moo Productions, an entertainment production media company, to help raise awareness and educate the nation about Covid-19 through videos.

These educational videos are posted to YouTube and shared on Elly Moo Productions and Shipwata's social media pages.

Shipwata won the award for best model at the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards (SYMLAFA) last year. She says Elly Moo Productions approached her because they believe her brand is best suited to help get the message out, and she did not hesitate to join as she believes it is a great platform to help raise awareness about matters that affect the public.

"My role is acting as an ambassador for the campaign because it talks about becoming more aware of the virus and educating the youth on how they can stay safe," she says.

Shipwata is eager to engage with the youth. Speaking about her experience working on the project so far, She said she enjoys helping and believes that providing valuable information can change a life.

"It is important for me to do this to create awareness. I am also very aware that the youth is not very focused on traditional media and thus having a campaign like this allows us to get the youth to be engaged, informed and entertained. I found the innovative campaign very informative, and it helped me realise how much impact my brand has."

This far one video with Shipwata and musician Omzoo has been shared, and she says the public can expect more videos soon.

For more on the campaign, follow Elly Moo Productions and Leena Shipwata on social media.

