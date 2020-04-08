Zambia: Good Volleyball Coming Beyond COVID-19

THE Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has promised a better national league when the second edition of the competition gets underway after the Coronavirus (COVI-19) sports activities ban is lifted.

ZAVA general secretary Gift Chesekela said in an interview that the association was ready for the start of the national league which has been stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chesekela said all was in place to get the league underway after ZAVA held their annual general meeting in Lusaka last month.

