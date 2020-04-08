Zambia: I'm Watching Your Fitness - Micho

Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has urged national team players to take the online training sessions seriously to help them keep physically fit during the season break because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Micho said in an interview yesterday that he was currently monitoring about 55 players online whom he urged to take the exercises seriously.

"There're no short cut in football. If players don't take the online training seriously it will reflect in their physical state when we group after the pandemic is eradicated," Micho said.

