Zambia: I'm Watching Your Fitness - Micho

8 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Sandra Mwila

Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has urged national team players to take the online training sessions seriously to help them keep physically fit during the season break because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Micho said in an interview yesterday that he was currently monitoring about 55 players online whom he urged to take the exercises seriously.

"There're no short cut in football. If players don't take the online training seriously it will reflect in their physical state when we group after the pandemic is eradicated," Micho said.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.