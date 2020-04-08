Namibia: Court Case Over Luxury New Era Car Postponed

A HIGH Court case about a luxury car the state-owned New Era Publication Corporation bought for the use of its former chief executive officer, Audrin Mathe, has been postponed for three weeks due to Namibia's Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The case in which New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) is suing Mathe in an attempt to have a Range Rover vehicle returned to the state-owned company was postponed to 28 April on Monday.

The case was previously referred for a mediation hearing, which was scheduled for 26 March, but that hearing could also not proceed due to the state of emergency declared in reaction to the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic.

NEPC, which publishes the newspaper New Era, is suing Mathe in an attempt to get him to return a Range Rover which the company bought for his use in 2016 to the corporation.

In the alternative, the company wants Mathe to be ordered to pay it N$871 600.

Mathe, who was the CEO of NEPC from May 2013 until the end of January 2019, is defending the case.

In documents filed at the Windhoek High Court, NEPC states Mathe was appointed as CEO of the corporation with an annual pay package of N$730 000 with effect from the start of May 2013.

In March 2016, the corporation's board approved a recommendation that a vehicle should be bought for Mathe's private and business use, and that he should be issued a garage card to cover fuel expenses of up to N$3 000 a month. The board also approved a recommendation that Mathe would be entitled to transfer the vehicle to his name after three years, or after the vehicle had a total distance of more than 100 000 km on its odometer.

Following that decision, NEPC bought a three-litre Range Rover Sport at a total cost of about N$1,56 million for Mathe's use, the company says in its court documents.

The company claims the motor vehicle benefits for Mathe, which the NEPC board approved, were contrary to a section in the Public Enterprises Governance Act and as a result invalid as the benefits were not determined with the concurrence of the minister of information as line minister of NEPC.

NEPC also states it paid the monthly instalments for the Range Rover, and that Mathe had the ownership of the vehicle transferred into his own name in April last year without the consent or cooperation of the company.

Although ownership of the Range Rover has been transferred into Mathe's name, NEPC remains the owner of the vehicle, which now has a market value of N$871 600, the company is claiming.

In response to the company's claim, Mathe says in a plea filed at the court that NEPC's annual expenditure, including the remuneration of its staff, was approved by the minister of information. He also denies that the motor vehicle benefits given to him were in conflict with the Public Enterprises Governance Act. Mathe further says in his plea the NEPC board decided the Range Rover would be transferred to him at the end of his employment contract, or after three years or when the car had been driven for 100 000 km.

The car is in his possession in accordance with his rights as the owner, Mathe says.

NEPC is being represented by Frieda Kishi, of the law firm Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka Inc.

Norman Tjombe is representing Mathe.