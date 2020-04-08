Namibia: Pensioners Struggle With Social Distancing

MAGDALENA Katjaimo arrives at the NamPost branch at Windhoek's Black Chain Mall in central Katutura. It is only 10h30.

She is one of thousands of pensioners across the country who receive a monthly grant of N$1 300 from the government.

Katjaimo lives nearby and had to walk from the Katutura Health Centre, where she collected her diabetes pills.

Security guards, who are trying to appease the disgruntled pensioners in the queue that grew into a large crowd, say people have been queuing from before 07h00 - despite the public directive to avoid crowds.

The group consists of people who qualify for social grants and pensioners, who had to form two queues.

Seated on chairs that were made available at one entrance of the Black Chain Mall, Katjaimo wears her maroon Otjiherero attire.

She says the elders are treated with respect as they wait.

"I have just arrived, but look how far along the queue I am," she says.

Katjaimo says she had been informed about Covid-19 thanks to radio bulletins and talks in the neighbourhood.

"Let us watch out for ourselves and wash our hands. These things of crowding small spaces cannot continue any more," she says.

Seated to Katjaimo's right - one metre apart - is Emilie Naris.

The 63-year-old expresses her fear of catching the virus while out and about.

A NamPost official yesterday said no conflict or bad behaviour has been reported about those who came to collect their monthly pension.

"We have extra security and the police are also helping," said the official, who declined to be named.

Prior to visiting Black Chain NamPost, The Namibian also visited the branch at Katutura Shoprite.

There, queues stretched out so far that people had to keep from piling onto Independence Avenue dividing the NamPost and Shoprite buildings. Another official said it was hard to maintain social distancing, but police officers assisted.

Inside NamPost, social distancing spots of a metre were marked on the floor.

The official said not all pensioners have to come and get their grants during the lockdown.