African Leaders Stand With WHO Boss Tedros After Trump Attack

Cape Town — African leaders are coming out in defence of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after US President Donald Trump attacked the organisation for being "China-centric" and "mishandling" the novel coronavirus outbreak. Trump was quoted as saying: 'We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO."

But when the US leader was asked if that was a good idea considering the world is in the midst of a pandemic, he said he was only considering a possible suspension.

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat tweeted that he is "surprised to learn of a campaign by the US govt against WHO 's global leadership.

"The @_AfricanUnion fully supports @WHO and @DrTedros. The focus should remain on collectively fighting #Covid19 as a united global community. The time for accountability will come," Mahamat wrote.

President of Namibia Hage G. Geingob then responded to his tweet with this message: "I agree with you, my brother @WHO, under the stewardship of @DrTedros, has shown itself to be a true flag-bearer of multilaterarism when global solidarity has become critical. Let's hold hands in this crucial moment and focus on what matters, saving lives."

Trump and his supporters have been suggesting that the WHO was withholding information about coronavirus, saying that the organisation has "been wrong about a lot of things". He named the closing of borders to China as a decisive action the United States took on January 31, however the WHO's declaration of COVID-19 as global pandemic was announced on January 30.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame was next to weigh in, retweeting Mahamat's statement and adding: " Totally Agree ,and asking this; Is it Dr.Tedros, WHO, China ... under attack or all of them together? Let's focus on the fight against this pandemic, whoever sh'd be held acc'ntable will come later and done properly. Save us too much politics Africa does not need it. Who does?"

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa responded: "The most potent weapon against #COVID19 and its devastating health, social & economic impact is international cooperation & solidarity, which is why the exceptional leadership displayed daily by @WHO & @DrTedros during an unprecedented global public health crisis is incalculable."

The continent's COVID-19 cases rose past 10,000 today, while the United States is at 369,253 active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Worldometers.

Catherine Kyobutungi, executive director at the African Population and Health Research Center in Kenya, made clear her thoughts on the matter, tweeting: "The US govt has been burning bridges everywhere for the last 3 years and now they are spoiling for a fight in the midst of a global pandemic. Perhaps this showdown will show DJT just how much clout the USA has lost in the rest of the world. #IstandWithTedros".