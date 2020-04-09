Guinea: In the News - Guinean President Enacts Controversial New Constitution

Photo: Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency
President of Guinea Alpha Conde in 2019.
8 April 2020
The New Humanitarian (Geneva)

Bournemouth, UK — The changes may allow Alpha Condé to seek a third term in office.

Guinean President Alpha Condé enacted a controversial new constitution on Monday that critics say may allow the leader - in power since 2010 - to seek a third term in office.

The constitution was approved last month by the vast majority of voters in a delayed referendum that took place despite an opposition boycott and the emergence of the country's first two COVID-19 cases.

82-year-old Condé says the constitution will help the country introduce new social reforms, particularly for women. But opponents say it will reset presidential term limits, enabling him to govern for an additional 12 years.

More than 30 people have been killed in clashes with security forces since widespread demonstrations against the constitution began late last year, according to Human Rights Watch.

An opposition umbrella group known as the FNDC said at least 10 more were killed on the day of the referendum.

Condé was the first democratically elected leader of Guinea, a West African nation with a history of coups, authoritarian leaders, and deadly crackdowns on opposition supporters.

On Monday, the president said he had approved a $315 million economic response plan to help fight coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the country passed 120.

- Philip Kleinfeld

Read the original article on The New Humanitarian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Humanitarian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The New Humanitarian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.